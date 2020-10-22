Keep Colorado communities strong, vote yes on state Prop B
Colorado voters are being asked to repeal provisions of the Gallagher Amendment, a section of the state Constitution that sets property tax assessment ratios.
Amendment B, one of 11 questions on this year’s general election ballot, would make permanent current property tax assessment ratios – 7.15 percent for residential property and 29 percent for commercial and other nonresidential property.
The Gallagher Amendment is the “poster child” for unintended consequences of voters setting constitutional questions.
When approved in 1983, residential and commercial assessment ratios stood at 21 and 29 percent respectively.
What supporters did not expect and could not know was that because of Gallagher’s requirements, the growth in Colorado’s population and with it an explosion in residential property values would reduce that ratio by two-thirds, to where it stands today, at 7.15 percent.
The difference in assessment ratios means that on residential and commercial property with similar market values, the nonresidential property owner pays four times more in property taxes than that paid by residential owners.
As an example, on property with a market value of $500,000, at 50 mills, a residential owner pays $1,787.50 in property taxes while a commercial owner with property of the same value pays $7,250.
Amendment B would set assessment ratios at where they are now. Without voter approval, the residential ratio is expected to continue falling as the state grows, meaning more of a local community’s property tax burden falls to commercial and other nonresidential property.
In addition, because of its formula and how communities have different residential makeups and different rates of growth, a continuing decrease in residential assessment ratios will mean many school, fire, library and hospital districts, etc., will see significant declines in property tax revenues.
In many instances this will result in reduced critical services these entities can provide.
To keep our communities strong, vote Yes on Amendment B.
Proposition 113 deserves a No vote
A No vote on Proposition 113 would keep in place the current system where Colorado awards its votes in the Electoral College to the presidential candidate who wins the state’s popular vote.
In 2019, Colorado legislators approved and the governor signed a bill to join a compact of states that would award the state’s electoral votes in presidential elections to the candidate who wins the most popular votes nationwide.
At present, the president is elected through the Electoral College, where votes are determined by individual states’ number of U.S. representatives and senators.
Our nation’s Founders adopted this system of electing a president to protect smaller states from being overwhelmed by the “tyranny” of voters in larger states.
What was true at the nation’s founding remains true to the present day.
Electing a president by nationwide popular vote amounts to an end run around the U.S. Constitution, and the Founders’ original intent.
It is much more difficult to amend the Constitution, which ultimately requires approval of three-fourths of states, than it is to create a states’ compact which would skirt the law of the land through a popular vote.
The Founders adopted the process making it difficult to change the Constitution for a reason: to protect smaller states. Vote No on 113.
