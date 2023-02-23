It’s hard to believe that Chaffee County will be hitting its 3-year anniversary of its first COVID-19 case in March. And what a complex, uncertain and surreal 3 years they have been.

First, I want to personally thank Chaffee County for its unwavering leadership, consistent generosity and community support throughout the entire pandemic. Our county has proven that it is a special place to live and serve.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.