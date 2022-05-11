As a young child, I remember my family being able to afford an annual trip to the dentist and as a result didn’t get a cavity until I was nearly an adult.
I moved to Colorado at age 21 and continued to regularly see a dentist until I reached middle age and could no longer afford to attend regularly. My teeth took a hit.
I was lucky enough to find a dental clinic that could serve my needs, but other folks across the state are not so fortunate.
SB22-219 will open the door for a new mid-level oral health provider which would have served me well as oral healthcare became more and more costly for me.
Recently, during COVID-19 my husband got on Colorado dental health care program for low-income seniors. Due to restrictions and the difficulty of driving either to Leadville or Frisco from Buena Vista, much of his needs were not able to be fully taken care of.
We recently had to cancel his appointment because of a storm because it can be very unsafe to drive over the pass to Leadville. My husband has very good personal dental practices but his genetics make it difficult to keep up.
SB22-219 would benefit our community because no one should have to travel long distances just to make appointments.
Allowing dental therapists to become licensed in Colorado would create opportunities for these providers to come to us periodically and would drive costs down since we wouldn’t have to see a dentist for minor procedures.
I urge my legislators and my community to support SB22-219.
Rose Wentzell
Hartsel
