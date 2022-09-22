Have you noticed those who question Chaffee County elections provide facts and links to information for review?
Meanwhile; others declare nothing is wrong while never addressing the issues raised.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
We only accept Visa, Mastercard, and Discover.
Please note* American Express is NOT accepted.
Thank you!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|One Week
|$2.50
|for 7 days
|Six Months
|$24.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$39.00
|for 360 days
Have you noticed those who question Chaffee County elections provide facts and links to information for review?
Meanwhile; others declare nothing is wrong while never addressing the issues raised.
I requested June 28 Chaffee County primary election surveillance video. Charged $440 in fees, I lost a month waiting for delivery required in 3 days.
First: I requested 24 hours of surveillance video of the courthouse ballot drop box. Drop boxes are vulnerable to ballot harvesting schemes. After a month, I received only 18.5 hours of video - 5.5 hours were missing including 3-7 a.m. election day. What happened during the missing 5.5 hours?
Second: I requested 72 hours of footage from each of two surveillance cameras in the ballot counting room. The new, $15k courthouse ballot room was abandoned and relocated to the fairgrounds with little publicity.
I received only 36 hours from one camera and 48 from the other. This limited video shows election judges on their cell phones-despite signage saying “no cell phones”.
Third: I obtained copies of the ballot box transport logs and found the chain of custody broken.
Often, only one judge signed the log when judges from both parties should be present. In one case, the clerk alone broke the seal. What was put in that box? The seal on another box had been broken without explanation.
Review complete details here: https://tinyurl.com/58d5h5n4
County Clerk Lori Mitchell is running for re-election. Why won’t she answer legitimate, fact-based questions about our election procedures?
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.