In the Nov. 8 general election, Colorado voters will decide 11 statewide ballot questions, ranging from appointing judges for a newly created judicial district to delivery of alcohol. Here are The Times’ view of these ballot issues:
Amendment D would allow the governor to appoint judges from the existing 18th Judicial District to the newly created 23rd Judicial District. Yes on D.
Amendment E would extend the state’s property tax Homestead Exemption to Gold Star spouses. The exemption now applies to senior citizens and disabled veterans.
E would extend the exemption to the surviving spouse of a U.S. armed forces service member who died in the line of duty or veteran whose death resulted from a service-related injury or disease.
Granting the exemption to Gold Star spouses is a small concession given the loss of a loved one as a result of their service. Yes on E.
Amendment F would allow nonprofit organizations in the state to pay a minimum wage to those working bingo or raffle games of chance and to reduce from five years to three years the time the entity must be in existence to apply for a license. Paying a small salary would help nonprofits make the games available. Yes on F.
Proposition FF, Healthy School Meals for All, would provide free breakfasts and lunches for all students regardless of family income by raising taxes on those Colorado taxpayers earning $300,000 or more on their federal adjusted gross income.
It’s difficult to argue against providing free meals for all K-12 public school students. The effective amount of the tax is relatively small in average change in additional taxes. However, why would the state be raising taxes when it is already refunding tens of millions of dollars to taxpayers and when students from low-income households already receive free school meals? No on FF.
Proposition GG would require that tax information tables be included on petitions and ballots for citizen-initiated questions changing individual income tax rates. While it adds a degree of complexity to petitions and ballots, having information about tax rates would make for better informed citizens in signing petitions and voting. Yes on GG.
Proposition 121 would reduce the state income tax rate for individuals and corporations from the present 4.55 percent to 4.4 percent. Colorado already collects more revenue than it can spend under TABOR. Reducing the income tax rate by a modest 3.3 percent means more money stays with all those paying a state income tax without having to be refunded. Vote Yes on 121.
Proposition 122 would allow the supervised use of psychedelic mushrooms by those 21 or older at licensed facilities while requiring the state to create a regulatory structure for operation of the entities.
Because there are no approved therapies for psychedelic substances, it doesn’t make sense to make it legal to make available and use drugs included in the question. Vote No on 122.
Proposition 123 would dedicate $145 million in the current budget year and $290 million out of the state’s General Fund in budget year 2023-24 and thereafter to be used for affordable housing programs for renters, first-time home buyers and programs addressing homelessness. The question would not raise taxes but could reduce slightly TABOR-related refunds. Yes on 123.
Proposition 124 would allow retail liquor stores to apply for and open stores at additional locations on a phased-in basis with no limit on locations after 2037. The question would be a disadvantage for small, locally owned stores. No on 124.
Proposition 125 would allow grocery and convenience stores to sell wine, again at a disadvantage to locally owned stores. No on 125.
Proposition 126 would allow the third-party delivery of alcohol and permanently allow delivery of alcohol from bars and restaurants. Yes on 126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.