Yes, the title of the Inflation Reduction Act recently passed by Congress is mostly spin.
No surprise there. But while the short term effect on inflation might be small, the legislation is a big win for average Americans both in the near term (with health care costs) and the long term (helping accelerate the shift to clean sources of energy).
It does that without increasing the deficit. Instead, the wealthiest corporations will pay more and the IRS will be given the resources to crack down on wealthy tax cheats.
All of these provisions have broad support in the general public and yet not a single Republican in the House or Senate voted for the bill.
In their view, denying President Biden a win (and protecting wealthy donors) was more important than helping ordinary Americans.
In the past I voted for Republicans from time to time, but I simply can’t do it any more. From my non-partisan perch, I don’t see Democrats - as a whole - as being the extremists. For that we need to look at what has happened to the Republican party. The best thing that can happen now is for Republicans to be soundly rejected in upcoming elections. Perhaps then they will regroup into something more honorable and we can move forward.
