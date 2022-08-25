Yes, the title of the Inflation Reduction Act recently passed by Congress is mostly spin.

No surprise there. But while the short term effect on inflation might be small, the legislation is a big win for average Americans both in the near term (with health care costs) and the long term (helping accelerate the shift to clean sources of energy).

