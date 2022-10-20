‘No’ on 6A mill levy
In the coming election voters countywide will decide two questions related to affordable housing, 1A and 6A.
Statewide, Proposition 123 would tap the general fund for revenues to go to affordable housing programs.
In Salida, ballot questions 2A and 2B would raise fees on short-term rentals with funds generated going to city affordable housing efforts.
That’s five different questions all related to affordable housing. Given that the five are yet to be decided, how they would function individually or how they might work together – if approved by voters – is largely unknown and can only be sorted out after Nov. 8.
At the county level, the Chaffee Housing Authority’s proposal 6A would impose a 3.5 mill property tax, which would generate an estimated $2.2 million for affordable housing.
Residential property owners would pay about $24 per $100,000 of actual market value while the tax on commercial and industrial properties would be about $101 per $100,000 of actual value.
Exactly how funds would be used is not clear other than what’s stated on the ballot – that is, to plan, finance, acquire, construct, maintain and manage housing projects and programs. Specifics on how funds might be used have not been publicly announced.
A portion of funds would go toward assisting home buyers in purchasing homes with a majority of revenues going to rental housing programs.
While we believe Housing Authority officials have the best of intentions and while there’s no question that affordable housing is critically needed across the county, putting in place a permanent property tax is not the answer.
The nation appears to be heading into a recession, energy and fuel costs are poised to rise and the costs of goods and services are rising at an inflation rate of 8-plus percent.
This is not the time to be raising taxes.
Vote “No” on 6A.
. . . And ‘Yes’ on 1A
The second county ballot question, 1A, would expand the use of the countywide lodging tax to support housing and child care needs.
In 1990, county voters approved a 1.9 percent sales tax on lodging businesses, in addition to state, county and municipal sales taxes, to be used exclusively to promote and market tourism.
Ballot language on 1A calls for 60 percent of revenues to go to meeting housing and child care needs while 40 percent would continue to be used for advertising and marketing.
Changing the use of the tax after some three decades makes sense. The tax is paid by visitors and involves no increase in taxes paid.
What the question would do – if approved by voters – is shift how revenues are used. For the current year, the county estimates about $1.25 million in lodging tax revenue. Based on the proposed 60-40 split, the tax would provide $750,000 for housing and child care and $500,000 to be used for marketing and promotion.
County commissioners have not said how the funds might be used, that is, how much revenue would go to housing and how much to child care. Regardless, the revenues would give both community efforts a much needed boost.
Vote “Yes” on 1A.
