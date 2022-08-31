The American Flag flying high on the highways on Chaffee County shows deep love of the United States and people who love American and the borders we share. Yet, I wonder how many people in Chaffee County realize our 2,000 mile southern border is open and broken and is controlled by a foreign power; the Mexican cartel! The cartels bring people from distant lands to cross the border with rates from $5000 to $20,000 for individuals, family. Texas Attorney General Bill Paxton said “ Human trafficking is very big business and the cartels make millions per year as we have an open border policy.”

Vice President Kamila Harris was appointed “Border Czar” by our commander in chief, Joseph R. Biden, yet she has never been down to our southern border to see all the illegal aliens crossing our border. However, she did fly to Europe and inspect the Ukraine border and Washington gave the country of Ukraine over 43 billion to protect its borders!

