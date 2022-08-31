The American Flag flying high on the highways on Chaffee County shows deep love of the United States and people who love American and the borders we share. Yet, I wonder how many people in Chaffee County realize our 2,000 mile southern border is open and broken and is controlled by a foreign power; the Mexican cartel! The cartels bring people from distant lands to cross the border with rates from $5000 to $20,000 for individuals, family. Texas Attorney General Bill Paxton said “ Human trafficking is very big business and the cartels make millions per year as we have an open border policy.”
Vice President Kamila Harris was appointed “Border Czar” by our commander in chief, Joseph R. Biden, yet she has never been down to our southern border to see all the illegal aliens crossing our border. However, she did fly to Europe and inspect the Ukraine border and Washington gave the country of Ukraine over 43 billion to protect its borders!
Wonder why we do not care about the borders of New Mexico, Arizona, California and Texas where over two million people have crossed. Manny carrying fentanyl, a lethal drug and our democratic leaders do nothing? This is why Texas Governor Greg Abbott is bussing illegals to sanctuary cities like New York and Washington D.C.
“The Texas border is hell on earth,” said U.S. Senator Ted Cruz. “Many people drown in the Rio Grande River and teenage girls are captured. Sexually trafficked to pay off family debts. Teenage boys wear colored plastic bracelets to show how much their family owes the cartel for smuggling them across the border.” Is the Biden administration and democratic senators morally responsible for the consequences of having an open border that is controlled by a mexican cartel?
So when democratic Senator Mike Bennett comes to town seeking re-election why not ask?
#1 Why do you and the Biden Adm have an open border?
#2 Why do you and the Biden admin give over $43 billion to Ukraine to protect its borders but not one penny to Texas?
#3 Why has Kamila Harris or Joe Biden never been to the Southern border?
#4 Is it true you vote over 95% with the Biden admin?
Old glory, the American flag flys high in Chaffee county but has turned into a white flag of surrender at the Texas border.
