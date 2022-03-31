Admonishes citizens to know rights, history
I would request that you publish the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution in The Chaffee County Times.
Many of the people in our county are unaware of their contents and their responsibility therein.
I have requested that both of our senators and our representative read the Constitution, Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence on the floor of Congress.
I hope everyone will read and practice their part for the betterment of the nation.
John Schnaderbeck
Buena Vista
Buena Vista needs to determine what attainable housing is
Chaffee County residents that live within a 3-mile radius of the center of Buena Vista, you should be concerned.
The town of BV can change the dynamics of your neighborhood by allowing developers to purchase land in the county and convert it to high density zoning.
The (proposed) Stackhaus subdivision on CR 306 in Chaffee County has applied for annexation and R3 zoning. Despite a room full of county residents opposed to this zoning and not one person speaking in its favor, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend R3 zoning to the town trustees.
R3 zoning is intended for locations close to commercial and mixed-use, near downtown and to serve as a transition between lower-density and commercial/nonresidential areas with connections and access to parks, open spaces, and schools.
This property does not meet any of the R3 zoning criteria. With 113 units in 7.8 acres, it will be an island of high density in a sea of medium to low density rural county neighborhoods.
Town staff and P&Z Board acknowledge this and they are setting aside the town’s zoning criteria for the sole purpose of providing attainable, not affordable, housing.
We can all agree that attainable housing is a problem. If that is the main reason for this project, then why are there no restrictions required to make sure it stays attainable?
Will ownership be restricted to owner-occupied Chaffee County residents? No.
Will vacation rentals be prohibited for all units? No, only 30% of units are restricted to long term housing.
Will the purchase price and rents be restricted? No.
Will there be restrictions on apartments being converted to condominiums? No.
Clearly this project is not designed as attainable housing so it appears that the only solution to the housing issue that this project provides is an increase in inventory in an attempt to meet the demand.
If approved, the town will compromise its own zoning standards and guidelines in hopes to make a very small difference to a big problem that will likely, in the long run make no difference at all.
Shouldn’t these type of decisions and projects fall within a well thought out plan for growth that takes into account things like water distribution, traffic, access to public facilities and impact of neighboring communities?
It is my understanding the town has no such strategic plan for growth outside town limits.
By approving R3 zoning at this location, the town is setting a precedent for these types of projects to dot the landscape of the outskirts of the Buena Vista.
They will be incentivizing developers to snatch up county land and rezone, thereby increasing the value of the land and their opportunity to make bigger profits.
If this is the town’s approach to attainable housing, it may well work because it will ruin what makes Buena Vista uniquely Buena Vista, which is the reason many of us live here and the reason many others want to live here.
Jennifer Eggleston
Buena Vista
Tell trustees what you want for housing
If you live along CR 306 (West Main) or use 306 as your major access to Buena Vista, be aware of a proposed high-density development at 157500 CR 306.
A developer is petitioning the town to annex this 7.8-acre lot so he can build over 101+ living units. Since 306 was widened and repaved over Cottonwood Pass, traffic has increased significantly.
I am president of Mini-Blessings, a non-profit organization operating at 15732 CR 306 for the past 12 years. We provide equine-assisted learning activities using a herd of seven miniature and two standard horses.
Our services have always been free to the public so they are available to anyone. The value of our services has been recognized by the town of BV and Chaffee County through grants we have received to help fund our activities.
Most of our work, with a broad spectrum of groups, has been at our location directly across CR 306 from this proposed development.
We believe we have made a big difference in our community and hope to continue to make a positive impact in the future.
This proposed development threatens the ability of Mini-Blessings to effectively continue its operations; primarily from the standpoint of the noise generated by the traffic.
We have felt the impact of the increased traffic; from the difficulty in speaking over the noise with program participants and volunteers to the stress caused to our animals.
I had to relocate one horse after he developed stomach ulcers and narcolepsy, which we suspect was due to the stress of the additional traffic.
Drive west on Main Street and observe the large lots and trees lining CR 306 that help give BV its rural, scenic character. Leaving town, you see the half-acre lots zoned by the county to maintain that rural character.Then imagine a high density, two-story unit development plopped right in the middle.
No transition zone for those already living directly next to this property. Not a welcome sight for those who live here and have supported the community over the years.
On March 16, the Buena Vista Planning and Zoning Commission passed a resolution designating this lot R-3 zoning. When asked if there were plans for developing an additional road artery to help relieve the congestion on CR 306, the answer was no.
When asked if they would consider lower density, the answer was no. While we need additional housing, this development does not address the affordable housing issue that has been identified as a major concern.
We are being asked to “take one for the team” for a plan that does not provide much-needed affordable housing for BV.
This low density rural residential area is not the right place for a high density development.
On April 12, the BV board of trustees will vote whether or not to annex the tract, allowing this development to proceed.
I ask that you attend this meeting and let the trustees know how the development will impact you.
Susan Shampine
Buena Vista
Applauds sheriff’s deputies for service
I must give a very big shout out and thank you to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office for their understanding, patience, and willingness to help during a bad breakup (to put it lightly).
One that is probably one for the books that everyone is looking forward to the conclusion of through the court system.
Seriously, those of you in the department who were involved on multiple occasions (you know who you are), your service in a time of great need for myself and my daughter was a true light in the darkness that a simple thank you does not quite suffice.
Since I can’t buy y’all lunch, cause that’s the world we live in, please know you and your families are prayed for daily, and that will not stop. In this same broken world we live in, I don’t think we say thank you enough for your service and sacrifice.
You all went above and beyond and we truly appreciate each and every one of you, keep shining those lights, they make big ripple effects in the darkness. Blessings.
Maggie Grace Kemp
Buena Vista
Did you get what you want from Biden?
Recently, (vice-president Kamala) Harris said at a Democrat meeting, “… they knew what they were voting for… and we’re giving them what they wanted…”
What have we gotten exactly from Joe Biden since he took office?
Inflation was 1.4% and now it is between 7.9% to 10%. Shopping for groceries: Prices up from 15% to nearly 100% increases. A 40-year high in inflation.
Energy: U.S. was energy independent. Biden destroyed that, from killing Keystone to exploration. Now Biden begs OPEC (who will not return his calls) Venezuela, Iran for oil.
I would prefer U.S., Canadian and Mexico oil. Gas is up from 50 to nearly 100%. It was stupid to kill U.S. energy without a viable replacement.
Biden just set deals to help European gas prices.
Did he open the flood gates of American energy? No. Again, America is last in Biden’s mind.
In75 or so years, we will have an alternative. Nuclear and natural gas are very clean.
If the U.S. had remained energy independent, we could have supplied Europe. Biden blames everyone but the real cause, himself. He has no clue as to how anything operates.
Biden says buy a Tesla.
Last week Elon Musk said Tesla’s biggest issue was available batteries. Have you checked replacement battery costs or where the main metals to produce those batteries come from, as in China and Russia?
Biden/Austin/Milley really screwed up the Afghanistan withdrawal and cost the lives of 13 service members and left $84B in equipment.
Ukraine knows what it needs, not our DOD political leaders. Austin said the U.S.’s biggest threat was climate change.
Really? As retired military, our current DOD leadership is a total disgrace. What are our adversaries are focused on? Woke gender issues, climate change, or winning?
Biden destroyed the secure southern border. He lets in about 2.5 M plus illegals in annually.
How do millions of illegals on welfare benefit the U.S. (other than future Democrat voters)? Legal immigration, yes. Over 100K die each year in the U.S. from drugs coming over our southern border. Where are Biden’s concerns, with the U.S. population or the cartels? America last again.
On Ukraine, Poland, Germany, Canada and others in Europe take the lead, then Biden joins in.
Biden just again made major gaffs: From calling on replacing Putin, responding in kind to a chemical weapons attack, to U.S. troops in Ukraine. Who is the real president in the White House clarifying his incoherent comments?
The orator VP Harris, with her word salad responses, or in the press conference, her cackles to serious questions really impress the world.
Biden is obviously cognitively challenged. He has zero skills in leadership, management, business, diplomacy, economics, communication and surrounds himself with people just as incompetent.
If you voted for him, is this what you wanted and do you still support this train wreck?
President Zelinsky has been Churchillian in his leadership of Ukraine. The world sees Biden as weak, and they have and will take full advantage of it.
Dennis Billings
Buena Vista
Appreciates the return of my found wallet
Over the years we’ve run some letters from residents and visitors alike who’ve thanked an annonymous person(s) who had turned in their lost wallet.
This time it’s my turn.
While delivering newspapers to boxes and racks last Wednesday, I lost my thin black billfold in the parking lot between Little Daisy and the Dollar Store.
Before I had even realized I’d lost it, someone picked it up and walked it into Little Daisy.
Realizing it was not in my possession or in my truck after thorough digging through all the various jackets piled up in the back seat, I quickly cancelled the debit card as I had just deposited a paycheck and began to backtrack my route.
I hadn’t gotten too far when I received a Facebook message that my wallet had been turned in to Little Daisy and it was secure in their safe.
It can be difficult to describe the wave of relief, but it definitely felt like a wave washing over.
I asked if anyone in the store knew the woman who had picked it up, but no one did.
She’ll have to remain annonymous, but very appreciated. And special appreciation goes out to Nic and the team at Little Daisy Liquors. Thank you for your help.
Dave Schiefelbein
Times editor
