Last week almost 500 Sangre de Cristo Electric Association members/customers signed an online petition objecting to the new SDCEA electricity rate structure that will raise electricity bills for low energy users.
That’s a lot of people out of SDCEA’s 14,000 customers. That’s like 11 million people showing up for a March on Washington.
SDCEA wants you to think it’s a small group of people but I think it’s representing a much larger group. It’s all their customers who use less than 590 kWh per month - folks on fixed incomes, people with modest homes, members with passive solar heating, part-time residents, etc.
SDCEA knows this number but has not shared it.
It’s all 489 net metering (solar/wind) customers who invested based on one price scheme that has been changed to one that may cost them $40 to $50 more per month. (SDCEA has not provided a tool for net metering customers to evaluate the change. Also, the sample bill shown was in August which would be the least costly month.)
Additionally, there are many SDCEA members that are not financially impacted by the change but are very concerned about the impact of these changes on their neighbors and on the climate.
I hope the SDCEA Board listens to all of its members.
Sandy Long
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.