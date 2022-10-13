Commissioner candidate PT Wood refuses to answer questions about his record as Salida Mayor. Let’s ask more! In 2020, two Salidans filed complaints with the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission against Mayor PT Wood/Councilman Harald Kasper.

One allegation: by promoting Salida purchase land from the Union Pacific Railroad across from Riverside Park, they increased the value of their own near-adjacent property in the Hillside Addition(across from the Steamplant). These complaints were deemed “non-frivolous”, true of only 4/80 ethics complaint statewide in 2020.

