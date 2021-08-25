I keep hearing about The Big Lie, referring to questions about the 2020 Chaffee County election.
The Big Lie, repeated over and over about a stolen election, is a blatant and transparent attempt to deny the legitimate democratic outcome of a fair election and must be confronted for the power grab that it is.” Bill Baker, Chaffee Democrats Website
“The Mountain Mail’s irresponsible journalism in promoting patently false theories, like The Big Lie, contributes to ongoing threats to the safety of election officials, like Clerk Mitchell.” JoAnne Allen, Mountain Mail.
What does “The Big Lie” mean?
I first heard the phrase during the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Ironically, “ The Big Lie” then was used by multiple House Democrats to describe their theory that the 2016 presidential election was stolen by the Russians for Donald Trump.
After the 2020 election, in their lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani, Dominion Voting Systems alleged that “he and his allies manufactured and disseminated the Big Lie. It seems like The Big Lie went viral from these Dominion news stories, and now referred to anyone who questioned the legality of the 2020 presidential election.
Get that? The Big Lie initially meant the 2016 election wasrigged, then morphed into meaning the 2020 election was not rigged.
But what does this have to do with questions about the Chaffee County Election?
The State of Colorado says there must be a surveillance video of elections.
Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell acknowledged responsibility for election videos.
These videos have never been produced, and no one has offered a specific explanation of exactly what went wrong.
We hear the instrument was dropped, the hard drive was encrypted, no way to decipher, the DVR may have failed to record, etc.
This word salad is dropped into a blender, and after a few seconds on frappe, comes out the other end as vague gibberish from Chaffee County that does not explain what actually occurred.
The fundamental problem with the stance taken by Chaffee County:
The Clerk’s Office does not have enough data memory in the form of antiquated hard drives to have recorded the last several elections.
Even if there was a DVR malfunction as they claim, there would be blank hard drives, time-stamped for the entire 2020 election period, but with no data. They have failed to produce these.
Unless the County can come up with an alternate explanation, this is incontrovertible proof that the election was not recorded in 2020.
Even worse, the last election which was known to be recorded was in 2016! Lacking any good explanation, Chaffee County continues to provide zero explanation.
I think The Big Lie is alive and well in Chaffee County, but it is much different than what many would have you believe. The Big Lie is sloganeering designed to obscure The Bigger Lie: Chaffee County Officials are hiding evidence demonstrating years of major problems with Chaffee County elections.
Denice Garrou
Salida
