It is interesting to hear from both the Buena Vista Board of Trustees and developers that once the water issues are addressed that everything is clear sailing for future development.
Somehow, that appears very short-sighted. Considering the developments currently underway in the northern Chaffee County area, there would be what, around 1,000 people added to the population?
Can our streets handle the increase? From both a volume as well as maintenance perspectives?
Currently, parking downtown is a major challenge, what will it be like after an increase in population?
Can the post office handle the increase?
What about the schools?
Will additional police officers, and related equipment, be required?
Is Chaffee Fire able to handle the increases throughout the county?
Are the medical services, facility-wise as well as doctors and nurses able to handle such an increase?
What is the limit of the sanitation plant?
How much luck have you had finding a plumber, an electrician, a furnace repairman, or someone in related trades?
There are several issues related to development, both underway and on the planning table, besides water that need to be considered and addressed.
The comments above do not diminish the importance of water considerations. The quantity of water available to the town, how much water is committed, how much water is available for commitment, and the water infrastructure will always be in need of quality oversight and management.
There is another very important consideration, which is the water philosophy that the town adopts and puts in place.
One example is that during the recent water master plan discussions, Wright Water Engineers recommended water usage restrictions be put in place full time.
One of the trustees in agreement made a statement that watered green lawns are an unnecessary luxury as we live in a mountain desert.
Additionally, reducing water usage by current residents would free up more water for development.
Increasing water rates so as to be at the same level as other communities has the same impact in reducing water usage. Is that a water philosophy the town desires? If so, great.
However, we do not agree.
We believe that since the current users provided the funding for the existing infrastructure and water availability, they have priority for its use.
Development is fine, but not at the expense, either water usage wise or financially, of current users. Development needs to provide real water to the town, not paper water or cash-in-lieu.
In summary, Buena Vista is at a point where there are many items to be addressed concerning development within it and within the surrounding area.
Pushing forward with development without considering all the issues is a mistake.
Quite frankly, 120 days doesn’t provide enough time to accomplish what is necessary. Trying to fix things after the fact never works properly and always ends up costing more.
Paul and Jolene Ahrens
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.