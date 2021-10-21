Wright Water Engineers has prepared a draft Water Master Plan for the town of Buena Vista that was presented at the trustees meeting Oct. 12.
The draft includes the basics; water rights, infrastructure, unaccounted for water, usage per single family equivalents (SFEs), growth projections, conclusions and recommendations.
The first conclusion/recommendation of note is that Buena Vista’s infrastructure is extremely close to capacity and the plan calls for the immediate upgrade or replacement of the infiltration gallery and water treatment plant.
Work on these projects is currently underway.
The second conclusion/recommendation of note is that unaccounted for water has averaged 24% over the last several years and it needs to remain a high priority for the town.
A third recommendation of note is that the town should implement a robust conservation plan with restrictions on existing as well as future users with a goal of reducing water usage by 20% over the summer months.
Although not specifically stated in the draft plan, it appears that the restrictions would be put in place to enable a 25% increase in SFEs for growth, not just to get the town through a dry year.
Wright Water Engineering made a similar comment during their summary presentation at the last board of trustees meeting.
The fourth recommendation of note is that a rate study should be performed to ensure the rates are sufficient to cover existing needs as well as future development.
There are additional conclusions and recommendations, which are all important, but these are all that are being shared in this letter.
Although not a recommendation, growth projections in the draft plan show one alternative reflecting the capacity of existing water rights being reached as early as the 2040-2045 time frame.
All of this raises several difficult questions. Some of these are, if infrastructure is currently at or near capacity, what does that mean for development, growth, and annexation? If water rights capacity might be reached in around 20 years, how does that impact growth? What about streets, police, and other municipal services? Should restrictions be placed on existing water users to enable growth?
Please become informed and engaged. Water is important to all of us.
Paul Ahrens
Buena Vista
