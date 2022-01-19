Speaking as one of the original members of the Chaffee County (alternative) High School board of directors, I want to clarify the origin and purpose of CCHS.
CCHS began as a joint project between Buena Vista and Salida School districts circa 1991. Our objective was to give teenage kids who didn’t fit into the regular high school regimen a second chance at earning a standard high school diploma.
The CCHS budget was separate from either school district.
Buena Vista school district was charged with staffing, daily operations and accounting. The CCHS budget didn’t include nonessential activities like sports.
Students prepared their own lunches, did their own custodial and grounds maintenance and (with help from area service groups) provided their own transportation.
Around 1993, CCHS had generated enough surplus revenue to build a new school and maintain a significant cash reserve afterward.
I left the CCHS board in 1995, so I don’t know how CCHS budget and policy fared under successive administrations.
It’s obvious that a number of BVSD residents want to see the alternative school continue.
Currently, BVSD doesn’t appear to have an immediately viable plan for continuing our alternative high school program.
I believe we can pare the budget to fit 26 kids, but solving the classroom problem could be difficult.
To help BVSD voters gain a better understanding, we need The Chaffee County Times to publish a more detailed coverage than that presented in the Times’ original coverage of the CCHS building sale.
We should also hear the public opinion viewpoint in addition to the administration’s viewpoint on the issues.
These 26 kids need their second chance to earn a standard high school diploma and it’s up to us to give it to them.
Gary E. Goms
Former CCHS board member
