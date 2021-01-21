This letter is in response to last week’s letter-to-the-editor signed by Keith Baker and other local Democratic leaders.
The accusations they made and the language they used was divisive and they need to apologize. Rather than follow Mr. Biden’s advice to heal the nation and calm the rhetoric, they chose to ramp-up the divide.
They stated first that the American public should have “the truth,” but then wrote that Trump and the Republicans were engaging in “dangerous folly” by challenging the Electoral College results. (No, it is provided for in the Constitution and has been used several other times).
They also stated that the “imaginary theft of the election… inevitably led to this violence.” And that “Trump himself … sent them on their violent mission.” (I watched the entire speech that day and know that you are simply wrong).
You were predictably partisan when you wrote, “the potential for violence is too great to ignore,” yet I did not hear you speak out against the violence and rioting during the summer when Antifa and BLM were ransacking America’s cities for over 3 months.
No, you were silent. I am urging you now to be silent again because your partisan words are incendiary.
It is reported that 39% of all voters believe that the presidential election was not on the up-and-up.
Nearly 40% of Americans believe that there was some degree of cheating/fraud/corruption/irregularities… 69% of Republicans, 31% of Independents and 19% of Democrats.
The election needs to be fully investigated yet you six prefer to sweep these inconsistencies under the rug. Bad idea.
There is no excuse for political violence on either side. But remember Martin Luther King Jr. said, “a riot is the language of the unheard.” What he said is true, both last summer and on Jan. 6. We need to hear what each side is saying. Do not shut down or shut out those you disagree with.
About 74 million people voted for Mr. Trump, you ignore them at your peril.
BTW - Now that the Democrats hold the power in the House, the Senate and the Executive Branch I find it more than a little curious that Governor Cuomo (D-NY) and Lori Lightfoot (D-mayor of Chicago) want to re-open their respective economies and businesses despite increased COVID cases and hospitalizations.
Coincidence? I think not.
Tim Burt
Buena Vista
