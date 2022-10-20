My mom died recently. She was an early supporter of the right to abortion, having run a 19 clinic family planning system in New York City during the 1960s.
Before her death she expressed dismay at the Supreme Court’s Dodd decision on abortion and at the success of the conservative Christian community in attacking a woman’s right to control her own body.
I am in complete agreement with my mom.
What we are seeing now is a minority of the American populace successfully shoving their one interpretation of their one religion down everyone’s throats.
They absolutely have the right to live their own lives in accordance with their own beliefs, but they should never have the right to impose those beliefs on everyone else. This is an egregious violation of the concept of religious freedom.
They may contend that personhood starts at conception (a belief that is rife with issues in and of itself) but many millions of Christians, atheists, none’s,and people adhering to other religious systems don’t believe that.
They scream incessantly about “saving the babies” but their definition of baby and unborn child is completely religiously based and in opposition to scientifically accepted definitions.
What we are currently seeing is the ascendance of an American Christian Taliban. Can the “Morality Police” be the future?
Please remember this issue when you vote this year. All patriotic freedom loving Americans must resist this strident religiously based rightward stampede.
