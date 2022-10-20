My mom died recently. She was an early supporter of the right to abortion, having run a 19 clinic family planning system in New York City during the 1960s.

Before her death she expressed dismay at the Supreme Court’s Dodd decision on abortion and at the success of the conservative Christian community in attacking a woman’s right to control her own body.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.