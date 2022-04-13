Please be aware of the HRRMC Board Election which will be held on May 3, 2022. It’s easy to apply for an absentee ballot at http://www.HRRMC.com or you can complete regular ballots on May 3, 2022 at the County Annex on Linderman Avenue in Buena Vista or at the Second Floor Conference Rooms at HRRMC in Salida, both open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
I’m writing to encourage voting for Dr. Lydia Segal, M.D., who has a strong background as a Family Practice physician for 35 years, with administrative experience including finance and logistics. In Chaffee County Lydia has volunteered her time helping people navigate through their questions on COVID as well as giving workshops on men’s health and women’s health issues. In addition to being a health counselor she holds a Masters Degree in Public Health—just what the hospital board needs.
Lydia Segal would like to see HRRMC take care of people as patients, not customers. She will guide the hospital and clinics to make better use of electronic medical records, use telemedicine to improve access to healthcare in remote or rural areas, and assess the communities’ needs and develop services and programs to meet those needs.
Please join me in voting for Lydia Segal for the HRRMC board of directors.
Libby Fay
Buena Vista
