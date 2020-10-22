I ask the voters in Buena Vista to please vote no on the retail sale of recreational marijuana. I’m not allowed to vote on town issues as I live out of town so I ask the voters within the city limits of Buenie to preserve the unique and caring qualities my/our home town has held on to for generations.
I believe the arguments for retail sale of marijuana are self serving and disregard the negative affects it has on our community and our children.
Town administration suggests that pot sales would generate additional tax revenue. This would undoubtedly be true but at what cost?
Logic and statistics, both suggest when pot is more readily available it is easier for our kids to get.
Is it worth compromising the health and well being of our youth and forever changing the unique qualities of our town for a marginal increase in tax revenue? I say emphatically no.
It has become abundantly clear that sales tax revenue within the city limits has set new records each month this past summer and continued this fall despite the economic slow-down caused by COVID.
It is obvious that there is no need for a local dispensary, as visitors and locals alike can find pot by other means.
I ask you to please vote no on 2B to protect the uniqueness of our special town and look after our children.
Kenneth McMurry
Nathrop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.