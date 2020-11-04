On behalf of the property owners from Cogan’s boxcar south to property owners unknown, we were contacted in August about displaying the American Flag along U.S. HWY 285 and immediately agreed.
What an amazing opportunity to show support for the USA during such uncertain times.
Shelby and George Davis, along with their family members and the Chaffee County Republicans (as well as several individual property owners) installed the American flags you see on Highway 285.
No matter what you believe, please remember that we are all Americans, in this together.
Cheryl McMurry
Nathrop
