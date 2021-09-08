Collegiate Peaks Chapter, Trout Unlimited fully supports the extensive work effort and conclusions of the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the 2021 Wildlife Decision Support Tools for Recreation.
These tools were created during nearly two and one-half years of collaborative planning with input from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, United States Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and Colorado Natural Heritage Program using the best local data and knowledge, input on community priorities based on survey and economic data and leading-edge geospatial modeling from Colorado Forest Restoration Institute.
The tools provide a needed response to agency concerns about the impact of increasing recreation development on wildlife populations. The plan was adopted by the Chaffee Planning Commission in June, 2021.
All of these agencies and participating representatives should be commended and thanked for their excellent work.
The plan was developed collaboratively by the Chaffee Recreation Council and provided for community and a broad spectrum of user groups extensive feedback opportunities and comment period.
Some members of CPC-TU participated in this process that demonstrated clear support for implementation from a both county residents and visitors.
The plan supports continued multi-use.
It is not restrictive or prescriptive.
It proposes no new fees and closes no legal existing access to public lands, nor does it replace or sidestep federal processes like the National Environmental Policy Act.
The goal is to ensure that Colorado’s land, water and wildlife thrive while also providing for equitable access to quality outdoor recreation experiences.
A recent report was commissioned by Trails Preservation Alliance and labeled a peer review that questioned and attempted to discredit the plan’s wildlife mapping, strategies and tools.
One of the most problematic sections of this report, by a well-known scientist for hire, with no connection to Chaffee County, included charts and data of isolated and area-selective studies that indicated an increase in wildlife populations (deer, elk and bighorn sheep), while stating that the “CPW data illustrate factually incorrect and misleading statements…”
The CPW data, that are comprehensive, accurate and factually correct indicate representative local populations of bighorn sheep are down 29% since 2000, elk populations have declined 11% since 2000 and local deer herds have been reduced by 50% since 1960.
These misleading tactics pushed by motorized user groups and development stakeholders appear to have a desire for more of their special type of recreation at any cost.
In my opinion, this is not what Chaffee County citizens want.
An overwhelming majority of the thousands of individuals and representatives of user groups who took the opportunity to participate in the planning effort and submit comments strongly support the plan, strategies and tools.
Keith Krebs
CPC-TU board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.