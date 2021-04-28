Colorado HB21-1131: Cooperative Electric Associations Governance Requirements- Transparency and Democracy has passed both the State House and Senate.
Thanks to all those who expressed their support to our state legislators. This bill will help our regional electric cooperative, Tri-State Generation and Transmission, be more transparent and accountable to its member coops, and will allow our local electric cooperative to represent its members’ desires more effectively to Tri-State.
On Tuesday, April 20, a new climate action bill was introduced into the State Energy and Transportation Committee. SB21-200—Reduce Greenhouse Gases Increase Environmental Justice will set policies to help limit carbon emissions from Colorado energy-producing companies, and define carbon emissions as a regulated pollutant under Air Quality Control Commission rules.
Tri-State Generation and Transmission and Xcel have promised to reduce their carbon emissions by 80% by 2030. Enforceable policies in SB200 will help hold them accountable for achieving this goal.
SB200 will also create an environmental justice staff position and advisory board in the Department of Public Health and Environment to work with communities disproportionately affected by carbon pollution and protect public health.
Like it or not, climate change is affecting our lives. In Colorado, average temperatures are rising, average snowpack is decreasing and drought has become persistent.
As a result, our valley and the rest of Colorado face the imminent threat of catastrophic wildfire, which will destroy our forests, foul our air and water and harm our economy.
SB200 would help reduce carbon pollution and help mitigate the worst impacts of climate change. This is an urgently needed bill.
Please call or email state Sen. Kerry Donovan and ask her to support SB200—Reduce Greenhouse Gases Increase Environmental Justice.
Email: kerry.donovan.senate@state.co.us, Phone 303-866-4871.
Susan Greiner
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.