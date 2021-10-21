The town of Buena Vista administration and board of trustees would like to thank the staff, individuals, church groups, and organizations that volunteered and donated their time, energy and resources cleaning up the grounds and gravesites at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.
The cemetery looks excellent.
A special note to the Knights of Columbus for repairing and painting the chapel.
This example of community spirit and cooperation is much appreciated.
Phillip Puckett, Buena Vista town administrator
Shawn Williams, public works director
Paula Barnett, town clerk
Lillian Simpson, deputy town clerk
