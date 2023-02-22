To those receiving poor service (or no service) from the Buena Vista Post Office:
Let me suggest an out-of-the-box solution to your long-time suffering. Contact your representative and senators and encourage them to sponsor a bill to sell the United States Postal Service.
In the days when John Adams rode his horse from Quincy, Mass., to Philadelphia, Penn., for 6 weeks of congress, the nation needed a postal service. (Yes, in those days, congress conducted the business of the country in only 6 weeks.)
With the advent of telephones and telegraphs, then fax machines, and now the internet plus reliable private delivery services like UPS and FedEx, it’s time to sell the United States Postal Service to a private sector company.
Think of what we’d get in return: 1) Money into the treasury, 2) A reduction of 700,000 federal employees (many of whom would be re-hired), and 3) Better service at a better price. Everyday, the private sector outperforms government.
You’ll get better service when the USPS sign on Crossman is replaced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.