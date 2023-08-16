In the context of Mt. Princeton, I barely matter. I’ve been coming through the area for 40 years, but just now find myself an owner of land under the Chalk Cliffs. Because of the recency of my interest, my opinions may not be entitled to the greatest weight, but as a frequent, though relative outsider, they should be heard.
Standing beneath the Chalk Cliffs, the view up toward St. Elmo is beautiful. The scent of the land is enchanting. But the land’s greatest virtue, for an urban flatlander, is its windy silence. City dwellers like me are left stunned by the silence.
Please don’t do anything that destroys the wondrous silence. I’m in favor of renewable energy sources. Using hot water to generate electricity sounds wonderful, so long as it’s soundless. No sound is too tiny to matter. Sitting by my door near Kansas City typing, I can hear traffic that emanates from a hi-way a few hundred yards distant. The unseen cars nonetheless are ever present. Any geothermal generation activity that pollutes the silence of Chalk Creek must be rejected. Before they can be allowed to move forward, proponents of the geothermal plant should be required to irrefutably prove that the plant will be silent; absolutely silent.
William Skepnek
Lawrence, KS
