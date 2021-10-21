Many thanks to Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell and her A-Team staff.
Chaffee County is so fortunate to have a County Clerk that engages with the community in the positive way Ms. Mitchell and her staff do.
As one of over 17,000 registered voters in Chaffee, I have complete and total confidence in the county’s readiness for our Nov. 2 election.
My husband and I were citizen observers for the recent Logic and Accuracy Test of the voting machines. It was another opportunity to participate in the democratic process in our county.
We were randomly selected in groups of three and sat with members of all party affiliations to watch the testing. Some even brought donuts.
There was an opportunity to submit questions and over 20 questions were asked and expertly answered by the clerk’s office. All but one question was asked by the same two participants.
Thank you again and we’ll see you soon at the ballot box - oh wait, we get to vote by mail. Lucky us.
Lynne and Walt Drogosz
Salida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.