Two years after moving to BV in 2008, I began to get involved in the town.
It started with the Collegiate Peaks Forum Series, then the Boys & Girls Clubs, pet sitting (and more jobs than I can count, where I always learned something useful and met great people), the Claim Jumpers and whatever else Tom Rollings could rope me in to, attending as many events, concerts and community meetings as I could pack in, making the library my second home, playing pickleball as often as possible, serving on various boards, volunteering with BV HOPE, being a part of Chaffee County Women Who Care, and most important of all – being trusted by the community to represent them on the school board.
I came to consider Buena Vista my adopted home town and think very fondly of the many friends and acquaintances that make BV the wonderful place that it is. It’s been a privilege to live here and be welcomed with open arms.
Now I find myself leaving the area to make a new life with the love of my life who invites me to join him in the east of the country.
Although I had never considered leaving BV and certainly not stepping down from the school board, I know it’s the right time to start this wonderful, miraculous new chapter.
Before I move, I must thank you all for the life you have given me here. I will be following the building of the new Boys & Girls Clubs building (I’m so sorry I couldn’t be more involved in that), the McPhelemy Park performance stage (yes, I bought a Legacy Brick, and you can, too), and the progress and completion of BV HOPE’s Haven for Hope (a sanctuary home for women survivors of human trafficking).
While I will miss so many of the people and my involvements, the one thing I most want to take with me (pickleball is everywhere, so I’m okay), is the school district.
Never take for granted what has been built here, and I don’t mean just the facilities. The 7Cs live in my heart, and I hope they live in yours.
Even though BV has become a tourist town, may it never lose sight of what it is at its core – a sane, safe place that is welcoming, warm, involved, and a forever small town.
Nancy Best
Buena Vista
