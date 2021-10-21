I was in BV last month for a Jeep Flat Fender color tour rally.
I was at the gas station filling up and somehow my billfold fell out of my pocket and I did not realize it.
A resident of your city by the name of Pat M. found my billfold on the ground and called the county sheriff’s office. After going through my ID, they were able to contact a friend of mine who I had a phone number for in my wallet who then contacted me.
I had not realized that I had lost my wallet at that point, so it was a real surprise. I contacted the Sheriff’s Department, who met me at the same station and after identifying the wallet, it was returned to me.
My vacation cash and credit cards and all of my ID were intact. I can’t tell you how happy I was to find such integrity and honesty from Pat M.
I tried to contact him and offer a reward but he would not accept any reward except my gratitude for his honesty and concern.
Your community should be very proud of Pat and his very positive representation of your town.
Richard Frantz
Montrose
