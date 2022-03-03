Colorado leads the USA in the percentage of counties (40:64) with more than 100% of eligible voters registered to vote.
Nationwide, there are 378 similar counties (totaling 2.5M registrations). So, on Oct. 5, 2020, Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit in federal court to force Secretary of State Jena Griswold to clean our voter rolls as per the 1993 National Voter Registration Act.
In eight counties, more than 1:6 registrations belonged to an inactive voter.
Failing to comply with list maintenance obligations injures lawfully registered voters, undermines our confidence in the system, discourages participation in the democratic process, and instills the fear that our legitimate votes will be diluted.
It’s a direct threat to free and fair elections when over half of Colorado counties have more people registered to vote than are eligible to register.
In 2018, the Supreme Court upheld a voter-roll cleanup program so other states complied. Why waste our money fighting a lawsuit when stubborn Pennsylvania and North Carolina lost, and Colorado will, too?
Regardless of your political affiliation, if you want fair elections, encourage Jena Griswold to do what’s right: 303-894- 2200; 1700 Broadway, Suite 550, Denver, CO 80290.
Nat Weeks
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.