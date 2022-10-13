Everyone can register to vote before Halloween, Oct. 31 and then cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 election.
Everyone can register to vote before Halloween, Oct. 31 and then cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 election.
It takes about 2 minutes to register to vote, and it’s easy to get started by going on line at Vote411.org.
This site can be navigated in both Spanish and English. Everyone can get a full list of ballot measures, candidates for local, state, and national offices at Vote411.org.
There is much to consider on the November 8th ballot. Whatever our politics, we can all agree on our love for beautiful Chaffee County.
We all want our elected officials to care about, and work for our community, its natural resources, economy, sustainability, and future.
The campaigning process is much like a job interview; looking at the applicants for Chaffee County Commissioner, I see one outstanding candidate, PT Wood. Your vote will help hire PT Wood to work for us as Chaffee County Commissioner. Public service is a tough job, and doing it well is even tougher.
PT Wood has the work history, leadership skills, and public service experience to be an outstanding Chaffee County Commissioner. PT is a local small business owner, and has a distinguished record of public service work. During his tenure in several community service positions - including two terms as Mayor of Salida - PT has established his commitment to civility, consensus building, and listening to his constituents.
Register to vote BEFORE selecting your Halloween costume - then return your ballot, and make your vote count!
Maria Öhrn
Salida
