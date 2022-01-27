My name is Debi, and I live in Sunrise Manor. For the past 5 years the teens from CCHS have been coming to our building for Grandparents day.
We do arts and crafts, play games, talk and laugh and they do odd jobs.
We do enjoy our time with them, they keep us young.
I quit high school when I was 16. I was teased, I had a stutter, test anxiety, and daydreamed through lectures.
I now wonder how my life had been different if I had a school like CCHS.
It is my belief that the school really helps these kids. Please do right and help these kids be successful.
Debi Stone
Buena Vista
