If you’re a Republican that is outraged by the events in our Capitol on 1/6/21 and disgusted with the response of many representatives in the GOP, then I urge you to re-register as an Unaffiliated voter.
When the GOP leadership sees registered voters leaving their party, they will get the message.
You will still be able to vote in the primaries as a Republican.
And please write to Doug Lamborn as well. He needs to know where you stand.
Barton Ward
Buena Vista
