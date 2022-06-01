In a recent Mountain Mail article, a group of 12 Colorado County Clerks (including Chaffee Clerk Lori Mitchell), declared, “...clerks have been subjected to increasing hostility, and in some cases outright threats...” What is the most common hostile incident referenced in published articles?
Search for “Lori Mitchell Chaffee County Squirt Gun”. Over 100 news articles pop up. Prolific.
In June 2021, Clerk Mitchell publicly described being threatened by a squirt gun. “I’m driving a block away from my office and I see out of the corner of my eye, somebody take their right hand, lay it over their left arm, and it looks like they’re shooting a gun at me. It was a squirt gun.”
In July 2021, further details emerge. A newspaper reported that: “she (Mitchell) followed him (the squirt-gunman) and recorded his license plate.” Mitchell said she reported the incident to Salida police; however, the chief said he never received the report.
If this was an act of hostility, why wasn’t the perpetrator arrested? Mitchell had the plate number. She said, “We did all the proper channels of reporting (the threats) to the sheriff and to the FBI and whatever we had to do.”
Curiously, it seems no one was taking this seriously. In September, 2021, I requested police reports regarding threats to either Mitchell or her staff. Mitchell claims threats were reported, but there was no record any reports.
In December 2021, a Chaffee County Democratic fund raising letter escalated the rhetoric by asking their members to fight back. “Chaffee County has militias,” they said, “and they need to be called out. Our own Chaffee County Clerk, Lori Mitchell, has been threatened and stalked by right-wing extremists.” How do we know that the squirt-gunman was a right-wing extremist?
In February 2022, further details emerge. Mitchell reports, “Out of the corner of my eye I saw somebody lay their right hand over their left arm and pull what looked like a (gun) trigger to me,” she said. “And so I ducked in my car. And it was a squirt gun and it splashed on my window...” There had been no prior mention of these details.
As a reminder to readers, subsequent to the 2020 election, I requested the Election Surveillance video from Clerk Mitchell. After a variety of twists, turns, delays, dropped DVR’s, misdirection, and denials from Clerk Mitchell and numerous County Officials, no 2020 election video was ever produced. Unanswered questions abound.
In June 2021, Chaffee County issued a press release trying to explain why the legally required Election Security Surveillance video did not exist. Is it a coincidence that in same month, Mitchell goes public with the squirt-gun story? If Clerk Lori Mitchell was actually threatened with violence, I join in condemning it. But if you read how the squirt gun story evolved, (https://discourse.chaffeespeaks.com/t/lori-mitchell-squirt-gun-incident/161) you might also conclude that this incident was an embellishment, or a fabrication, to gain sympathy and divert attention from the mishandling of the election video.
Jerry Raski
Salida
