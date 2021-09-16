Do laws also apply to our Chaffee County overseers?
This and many other questions have been asked about the security of our County elections.
Where are the answers?
Where is Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell, former President of the Colorado County Clerks Association, and self-professed expert on all things regarding Colorado elections?
There certainly were no answers in the only interviewwhere she received critical questions:
“When asked why Raski and Derke received copies of 2015 election video instead of 2020 – if perhaps it was already on the hard drive and being written over, or if they were labeled incorrectly, Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell said she didn’t know.”
When asked how the video system worked, however, Mitchell said, “Maybe it was a technical breakdown; I don’t know – I don’t have an answer to that.”
Mitchell said the clerk’s office reached out to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, explaining what happened and requesting help.
The state office was unable to help recover the video but said they found no fault by the county.
Can Clerk Mitchell produce correspondence from the Colorado Secretary of State, explaining exactly how, what and why the state “found no fault”?
What about the County Commissioners? When asked in the Aug. 3 commissioner’s meeting to launch an investigation, Commissioner Granzella said:
“Just a comment, I guess. As the Board of CC we can offer resources to our County Clerk in helping her possibly resolve this issue. I don’t know if she has asked for resources. That’s all we could see to try to do at this point. Does legal have any concerns in that area? That’s all we can do is offer resources to our county clerk.”
Can added resources buy integrity? If not, providing additional resources will not help.
Our system of government is a pact with our elected leaders. We the people agree to be governed, but in order to do so willingly, we need a few things in return:
Government officials must fairly and transparently enforce the laws upon each other, not just on us little people.
Our leaders must not have been anointed in sham elections.
Chaffee County has thus far failed us miserably on both these counts.
How did we get here? Once the institutional coverup took on a life of its own, there was no way to walk back the story to a simpler time when it could have been blamed on a technical glitch.
This is no longer just a county clerk issue. Also implicated are the IT manager, the county attorney and all three commissioners among others.
What story would they tell if placed under oath?
For now, displaying a non-existent memory, talking gibberish while not actually saying anything, or a conspiracy of silence are their only options.
The truth would be an admission of guilt. Lies would be detected since they contradict known and provable facts.
Does Chaffee County really expect to ignore this issue until it goes away?
Joseph Biehner
Poncha Springs
