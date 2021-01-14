I would like to thank the Chaffee County Commissioners for presenting Charles Forster with an award in recognition for his involvement in community affairs and civic improvements.
The article on page 8 titled, “Tireless influence—From SteamPlant to hospital, Forster leads Central Peak Region” did not mention his financial support to the Salida Aspen Concerts.
Collegiate Peaks Bank and its president Charles Forster, was one of our staunchest supporters. My records show that from 1997 through 2019 the bank donated more than $50,000 to the concert series through an annual donation and the purchase of a full page ad for the program book.
In addition Collegiate Peaks Bank hosted and funded several concert events at its Buena Vista and Salida locations in addition to sponsoring/underwriting one of the six concerts annually.
Since I served as administrator for the board of directors for 29 years, I personally got to know the Forsters. It was always a joy to see Charlie and Connie at the concerts. Congratulations Charlie for an award well deserved.
Jean Hanfelt, Salida
Former administrator, Salida Aspen Concerts
