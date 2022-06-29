Spite is the only way to describe Biden’s administration. Spite for everything Trump did, thus it must be reversed no matter what the consequences. Spite for every citizen in the U.S. The reversed Trump policies have caused major cost increases, estimated at nearly $500 per month per family.
We know Biden is cognitively challenged, has zero real world experience and no ability to create anything. Biden constantly rants about problems and issues. He has been in office nearly 50 years and if he hasn’t fixed the issues he mentions, he never will.
Biden does have the most woke cabinet in history. Everyone was selected to fill a box. None of them are qualified for the positions they hold. Can you think of one thing any cabinet member has done that has benefited the U.S.?
Biden is supposed to have a favorability rating in the 35% range. Other than the left-wing people who work for him, I wonder who these 35% could be? Do they live off the government, thus totally immune to everything happening to the rest of us?
Did Biden solve the homeless crisis? He is letting in millions of illegals and these people are being housed somewhere. Plus, free phones, food, clothing, medical, education, and transport to anywhere they want to go, all at taxpayers’ expense. Why did he eliminate U.S. borders? If you think open borders are a good idea, maybe they should send a few thousand illegals to Chaffee County.
I have to admit many things are really up under Biden. Specifically, gas, diesel, electricity, food, inflation, home loans, crime, etc. Do you have $60K for a non-available electric vehicle? Maybe in 40 years we will have the technology and infrastructure for alternative fuels.
On January 7, 2022, Biden bragged about “his” increase to the stock market. It is now down up to 30%. Your retirement 201k, used to be 401k, will confirm this. Let’s not forget baby formula.
Biden states: “…there is nothing he can do about gas prices…”. For someone who has never had a real job in his life, one would expect this statement. Simple solution. Go back to the polices that existed when Biden took office. Trump had the US energy independent. Biden will never do this out of spite.
Specifics: Immediately restart the Keystone pipeline. Reinstate the oil leases he had cancelled, from Alaska to the Gulf. Approve oil drilling permits within 30 days. Biden fails to mention that no permits have been issued under his directives, thus leases are worthless. Speed up the infrastructure construction to transport oil to refineries. He wants Saudi and Venezuelan oil. I prefer US oil, thus US jobs. Issue a $100 B Government bond to ensure no one will go back on items listed to protect those investments.
Biden brags about job increases. However, we are still nearly 1M jobs short of pre pandemic levels. Quit paying people not to work.
Spite is not leadership nor a solution.
Dennis Billings
Buena Vista
