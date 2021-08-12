In last week’s local news it was reported that the Chaffee County board of county commissioners passed a resolution to regulate the exercise of constitutionally protected speech and expression: “The resolution designates four county-controlled locations where public assemblies are allowed.
“According to the resolution free speech expression including signs, banners, and lights is prohibited at all other county owned or controlled properties.”
Excuse me? There is already a law which protects free speech, it is called the U.S. Constitution and the area in which it is protected is called the United States of America. Are “all other county owned or controlled properties” not part of the United States?
We are at a critical point in the history of our country, a point where all Americans must choose between tyranny or freedom.
The oppressor uses fear, deceit, division, psychological warfare and illegal resolutions to control people.
Humanity is born with free-will. It is up to the individual to recognize their connection to the source of all which is expressed as love, unity, beauty and truth.
Remember, our government was created to secure our God-given rights not to prohibit or regulate them.
Free speech is one of those rights. I would hope that all Americans would question authority and choose not to comply with tyranny. We the people have the power.
John Candea
Buena Vista
