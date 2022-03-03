As a co-op member and a net meter customer, I believe that Sangre de Christo should consider the following while reevaluating the proposed rate changes.
I installed solar at my home because I thought it was the best thing to do, for me, my grandchildren and the future. It was not a money thing, it was the right thing. These are three things that were not included in the Sangre cost study that should be considered.
1. The cost per KWH for the added health care required as a direct result of the pollution produced by fossil fueled power plants.
Fossil fuel fired power plants produce air pollution that makes people sick and kills them. “How much would electricity cost in the United States if the retail price reflected the health impacts of burning fossil fuels? A paper recently published by researchers at the Environmental Protection Agency finds that accounting for such costs would add an average of 14 to 35 cents per kilowatt-hour to the retail cost of electricity. Nationwide, these hidden health costs add up to as much as $886.5 billion annually, or 6% of GDP.” Taken from https://www.forbes.com/sites/justingerdes/2013/04/08/how-much-do-health-impacts-from-fossil-fuel-electricity-cost-the-u-s-economy/?sh=73dc52dcc679
2. The legacy costs that we pass on to future generations for fossil fuel mining clean up.
What will this cost the future generations per KWH to clean up? Coal mines, over time and into the future, pollute the water table and will result in costs that our grandchildren pay for. Example - we are paying for (subsidizing) the gold and silver mining operations in Leadville 100 yrs ago through the superfund site that currently cleans the mine discharge. Fracking is just as bad. Each well uses several million gallons of water which is mixed with toxic chemicals and injected into the ground. Only a small percentage is recovered and treated. The balance is left underground that will leach out into the water table over time and require cleanup.
3. The cost of global warming and sea rise.
What would one additional hurricane or the cost of global sea rise per year cost per KWH? These costs that are being passed on to the future generations are significant and avoidable.
If these costs were considered the choice for solar and wind with appropriate grid scale storage systems is clearly the best choice and should be encouraged.
Also Sangre does not seem to consider that they no longer have a monopoly. If people like me start unplugging the cost for distribution for Sangre will go up because of less density.
Lastly, for Chaffee County if global warming continues the snow will stop = no skiing, no rafting, no fishing, no ranching and no economy. And whatever is left will burn. Not a good outcome...
What do Sangre’s customers want, what do our grandchildren want and what is the right thing to do?? For me it’s solar.
John O’Brien
Buena Vista
