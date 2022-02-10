To all those complaining about rate hikes: What did you think would happen when you let the powers that be go along with imposing expensive alternate energy.
Blame yourselves. As to charging the rest of us for unused lines to summer homes, that is nuts.
If they already have the infrastructure and are not using energy it seems like a good way to just make more money to pay for the expensive alternate energy being forced down our throats.
“We put in solar thinking that we’d save over time.”
Right.
Alan Seeling
Buena Vista
