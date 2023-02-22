It is time to look at our town and start doing the right thing to protect this special place where we live.
First of all, recognize what nature has given us for free. We have the beautiful fourteeners to our west. Also, our town has the nicest river for us to fish, raft and enjoy.
Finally, Buena Vista was lucky to keep its historic buildings and neighborhoods, which most other towns lost when they modernized to keep up with whatever they felt was necessary.
So, what are we now doing to preserve our special town? Have you noticed the large, ugly building at the east end oo our town’s historic Main Street?
It could have been placed in many other more appropriate locations.
It is time for Buena Vista to create a building code to stop this kind of thing from happening.
Doing this would not hurt our local businesses. It would actually help them by drawing tourists who would enjoy our uniqueness. Wouldn’t we all benefit from doing this?
I would like to mention two towns that have done what I am suggesting above.
These towns actually have fewer natural gifts than Buena Vista has. However, they are extremely successful at being some of the top places in the world to visit.
These towns also seem to draw more appreciative and easy going people than many tourist towns.
I believe that this is more desirable for our town than some other things. My wife and I have traveled to many places that are examples of towns that have done exactly what I am suggesting above.
Some of these towns have a good history like our town has. Many of them do not have as much beautiful nature as we do, but they are very successful at attracting tourism by protecting the historic character of their town.
The two towns that came to my wife’s and my attention are San Miguel de Allende in Mexico and Taos, N.M. Both towns are larger than Buena Vista and both are successfully doing exactly what I am suggesting above.
They are protecting the historic character or their unique towns. I strongly suggest that we at least protect our historic downtown area by having a strong building code.
This needs to be done before it is too late.
