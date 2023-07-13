I would like to get your help in correcting a wrong or shaming Ski Cooper.
I do not know if you have ever skied there but I like many people learn to ski there and I still ski there because it is a great place to ski.
I started skiing there in the late 1990’s and skied with a lot of the original 10th Mountain guys from World War 2.
When I stared skiing with them, there were about 50-60 of the guys that could ski and as of about 3 years ago there aren’t any left that ski.
My complaint is Ski Cooper advertises “Home of the 10th Mountain,” “We love our old guys.” There are pictures of the old WWII guys skiing put all through the lodge and cafeteria. With all this, about 4 years ago Ski Cooper discontinued giving a military discount on season passes or even day passes.
Almost every other ski resort in Colorado offers a very discounted season pass.
Example: Monarch Mountain $289, Epic Military Pass $163,(Breckenridge) this is a $500+ for every one else. Ski Cooper wants $379 for a pass if you are a senior and you purchase it in July, August-September, it’s $479, and starting in September -April $579.
No discount for either active or retired military. I think that they are so hypocritical, I called their front office and talked with some lady and was told that “We just don’t think we need to give a discount to the military any more.”
I sent them an e-mail and their response was that they were considering maybe having some days that they have a military discounted day pass.
At the entrance to Ski Cooper there is the 10th Mountain Division Memorial, with the names of all those that were killed in WWII.
There is every year a 10th Mountain Division Memorial Day. They say that they love their vets, but I think that they love their money more.
Mike Moore
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.