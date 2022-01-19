The recent grassland wildfire in Boulder County should raise concerns of the potential for a similar grassland fire here in Chaffee County:
(1) Like Boulder County, we have several subdivisions located at the urban-wilderness interface that are surrounded by grasslands containing abundant, desiccated fuel;
(2) We frequently have strong winds similar to those which impacted Boulder County during their fire; and
(3) Our climate is getting drier and drier.
Fortunately, the risk of wildfire can be reduced through proactive risk assessment and evacuation route planning by the fire department, paired with proactive management by county officials.
In a recent issue before the Chaffee County Planning and Zoning Commission, Aspire Tours plans to establish a campground in a grassland upwind of multiple subdivisions (Gray Hawk, Peak View, Cedar Gates and Las Colinas).
Like every campground, they propose to have at least one fire ring. Assuming their guests will expect a campfire as part of their high-priced camping experience, local residents can expect a campfire to burn on site every night between May and August. This sounds benign – who doesn’t enjoy a good campfire? – but campfires are responsible for 75% of wildfires nationwide.
On April 25, 2020, the sheriff responded to a campfire on the Aspire Tours property which was burning during a Stage 2 fire ban. Should a similar campfire get out of hand in the future, there is only one county road in and out of the area which would be shared by evacuees and emergency response vehicles.
The road narrows over the Sunny Side ditch, and this pinch point would not likely allow firetrucks and RV’s or Sprinter vans (loaded with guests) to pass abreast, hindering the arrival of emergency response teams.
If this fire moves at the same speed as the Boulder County fire (i.e., 1 football field per minute), the fire would have consumed the Gray Hawk and Peak View subdivisions and would be on the doorstep of the Las Colinas subdivision in the 20 minutes it would take the first fire truck to arrive. Aspire has also opted out of installing fire cisterns, so all water would need to be trucked to site down the same road.
Admittedly, this is a worst-case scenario, but it is the starting point of any risk assessment.
One thing the county could do immediately would be place restrictions on campfires held in commercial campgrounds during countywide fire bans, and strictly enforce these restrictions once established.
Planning and Zoning Commissioners will finalize Conditions of Approval for the Aspire Tours application on Jan. 25.
Although the time for public comment has passed, we ask that commissioners take proactive steps during their deliberations that will minimize the risk of future grassland wildfires in Chaffee County.
Devin Castendyk
Salida
