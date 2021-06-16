Just as he did as a pro kayaker, Jed Selby is back paddling out of a giant hole. His audacious proposal to drastically increase the number of events at the Meadows was met with massive public push back. Ninety citizens logged into an April Zoom meeting, ready to voice their opinion before Selby retracted.
Selby’s expensive consultants prepared an atrocious application with Grand Canyon-sized holes. The County needed four pages to list the major shortcomings. It appears that Selby and his consultants assumed they could sneak one by on a small rural county government and continue to take from this valley.
While Selby has downsized his original proposal, it still includes a major subversion of the public process. Approval of this proposal would set a dangerous precedent for land use in the county.
He would be allowed to continue his events indefinitely with no input from citizens. It would create a major campground and event center in a residentially zoned area. Selby would operate a commercial enterprise but pay only a pittance in agricultural property taxes.
The county raised many concerns ranging from noise and traffic to significant safety and environmental impacts. The long list of issues that were identified by our county staff beg the question how any previous large event was permitted in the first place.
Meanwhile, Live Nation has submitted an appallingly incomplete application for yet another Seven Peaks. Rather than consider the county’s recent comments, they simply xeroxed their old application.
Live Nation’s application is missing a traffic plan, emergency plan, security plan, dust mitigation plan, lighting plan, fire mitigation plan, weed management plan, water plan and COVID plan – all of which the county just stated would be required for any large event at the Meadows.
There is no legal or moral way to approve another large event in the county without addressing each of the issues identified by the county planning department last April.
Most important to residents in this quiet family residential neighborhood is the noise. Past events have rattled windows into the early morning hours and noise from the massive crowds kept neighbors awake long after the music stopped.
These for-profit events are technically required to comply with state noise statutes, but none have, and none will. While not just illegal, it’s morally reprehensible to deny hundreds of residents the peaceful enjoyment of their own private property.
While it is Selby’s private property, his neighbors should have some recourse when their once tranquil neighborhood becomes overrun by commercial activity and their property values plummet due to noise pollution.
The ultimatum we face is either Selby gets his way or the land is developed. However, Selby recently admitted that once the concerts become unprofitable he would subdivide the land anyway.
If you share my concerns for the safety, security and well-being of this valley, join your neighbors in opposition to Seven Peaks by attending the BOCC meeting at 9 a.m., June 22, via Zoom at zoom.us/j/109079543.
Nathan Jones
Buena Vista
