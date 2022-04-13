On Friday, March 25 at about noon, there was a fire in our home that started at the boiler in the garage.
We are very thankful to the county fire department for their speedy response. They did a very good job quickly recognizing and pursuing the blaze that had gone under a wall and raged out of sight behind a staircase in an adjoining room. We are so thankful the fire was contained to a limited area.
I want to point out the main reason our whole house did not burn down was due to the fact we had a security/fire alarm system (ADT) that alerted us to the fire. Normal life saving smoke alarms, which we also have, would not have prevented our house burning entirely since we were not at home at the time. We are so glad to have had the ADT sensors that detected the fire early and the company called us to check the house and called the fire department.
It also may not be so common in Chaffee County for people to have regular furnace/boiler inspections, but after our experience we highly recommend this. As Ben Franklin famously said in regards to fire mitigation in his day, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
Stephen and Chelan Dras
Buena Vista
