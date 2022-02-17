With the new electric rate to increase (not for product but a service fee) their service going from $31.83 per month to $46.15 per month and customers who use less than 590 kWh will see their bills increase thus penalizing poor people (like me) and other low use members, fat rich cats who use more electricity will pay less.
If you had a business would it not be nice to create a service fee and pass it own to your customers? If you want to get a shock (not electric) take the service fee of $46.15 times 5,000 customers or 10,000 customers extra money for those who toil and labor in the beautiful Taj Majal.
So with the gnashing of teeth and wringing of hands what did you really expect of a monopoly?
They can do anything they want, at any time for any reason and basically you have nothing to say, they are the master.
Look at this quote from “Through the Looking Glass,” by Lewis Carroll.
“There’s glory for you!”
“I don’t know what you mean by ‘glory’,” Alice said.
Humpty Dumpty smiled contemptuously. “Of course you don’t – till I tell you. I meant ‘there’s a nice knock-down argument for you!’”
“But ‘glory’ doesn’t mean ‘a nice knock-down argument’,” Alice objected.
“When I use a word,” Humpty Dumpty said, in rather a scornful tone, “it means just what I choose it to mean – neither more nor less.”
“The question is,” said Alice, “whether you can make words mean so many different things.”
“The question is,” said Humpty Dumpty, “which is to be master-that’s all.”
Lewis Carroll, Through the Looking-Glass, Special Edition (NY: Random House, 1946, Chapter Six: “Humpty Dumpty,” pp. 93-94
David Hester
Buena Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.