Here are a couple of different perspectives regarding the recent actions of the SDCEA board.
The U.S. Postal Service loses money, so it raises its rates. People pay more bills online and use alternate carriers for packages. The USPS loses more money, so it raises it rates. People pay even more bills online and use alternate carriers for packages. The USPS loses more money, so it raises rates.
See a pattern here?
I paid $25,000 for a solar panel which follows the sun, several years ago. I was a pioneer in this new, unknown and unproven technology. I knew I was being paid for my kWh at wholesale and being billed at retail, but I felt it was good for the overall health of energy production in a sunny climate and would allow me to save some money on electricity.
Now Sangre De Cristo, I’m assuming, is losing money, so they have restructured rates. Instead of being rewarded for our investments in solar energy, members of the solar/net-metered community will be paid a lower rate, and the minute the sun goes down, the kWh charge increases. What?
Even without knowing exactly how this restructuring will impact my bill, I am using every alternative source of energy I have and minimizing use of electricity, which I help provide.
I feel safe in saying that other solar owners/net-metered folks will take similar steps.
Sangre de Cristo will complain about losing money, so they will raise (sorry, restructure) rates, which will force more people to seek alternative sources of energy. So SDCEA will raise (sorry, restructure) rates, which will force more people to seek alternative sources of energy.
The common denominator? Neither the USPS nor SDCEA are private companies. If they were, they would find ways to cut costs. In other words, they would learn to operate like real businesses.
I co-owned and ran several successful businesses for over 20 years. I did not survive by merely raising rates when things got lean. I had to find ways to be more efficient.
I was not a non-profit, which for some reason was mentioned in the very tardy letter, which arrived in my mailbox on Jan. 21, regarding the restructuring move, effective (at the time), Feb. 1.
I am still confused what being a non-profit has to do with defending this stealth and seemingly secretive slap in the face to us solar net-metered customers.
In addition, I have seven rental properties which house a massage therapist, a baker, a waitress, a custom auto body fabricator, two Mt. Princeton Resort employees, a contractor and a seamstress.
The basic service rate increase from $31.82 to $46.15 – a 44.9% jump – is a gut-punch to these hard-working folks struggling to make ends meet. Their electric bill will be almost $50 before they even turn on a light. Unacceptable.
I am outraged as long-time solar/net-metered customer and as a landlord and demand more than the excuse that being a non-profit allows SDCEA to do whatever the hell it wants.
Judy Green
Buena Vista
