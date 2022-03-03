The actions of the Buena Vista school board and superintendent Lisa Yates have caused irreparable harm to students and their families in Chaffee County by functionally shutting down Chaffee County High School.
While they have not officially closed down CCHS, Yates and the board have undoubtedly set up the alternative school to fail within the next year.
Based on their actions, it is difficult to imagine any future Yates and the board has envisioned for CCHS other than complete dissolution after they sold the building out from under the school and its staff, slashed funding, limited staff, limited student admissions,and relegated the students to two rooms in a tent (originally intended to be a temporary structure).
“Actions speak louder than words” may be a cliché, but it is difficult to think of a clearer example of how that saying became ubiquitous than the actions of Yates and the board.
During the School Board meeting on January 10th, which was overflowing with community members rising to the defense of the alternative school, Yates and the board declared emphatically they were not shutting down the school.
Technically, this is true for now, but setting it up to be doomed from the start is no different from declaring it closed down within the year.
Yates has also rejected alternative suggestions for other solutions to keep CCHS properly running, including a potential option for keeping the vital community service projects operating beyond one more year.
These community service projects help not only CCHS students but numerous members of the local community, and the denial of any security for them loudly declares that Yates has no intention of seeing CCHS run, impaired as it will be, for any longer than the next year.
All excuses given for the destruction of this successful alternative school were financial.
This shows the entire community that money speaks louder than the lives and education of our students.
Oddly enough, the renovation of the “sprung structure” (read “tent”) will cost more than the sale of the CCHS building brought in to the school district.
Instead of providing a safe and secure learning environment for students, they are placing them inside a tent that can be punctured with a pencil.
It is important to consider how safe this tent is in a nation plagued by school shootings, or perhaps the board does not care to consider the safety of these students.
Though I am not a student or a parent of a student, I believe strongly in the efficacy of alternative education.
CCHS has shown us throughout its existence that alternative education opportunities improve lives and make a huge difference for students who may or may not have another path to success.
The blatant dissolution of such an incredible educational opportunity for our community shows that the school board and Lisa Yates do not care about education, do not care about students, and do not care what negative impacts may occur in the community because of their actions.
Carly Winchell
Buena Vista
