With the upcoming school board elections in mind, it’s important for voters to remember that if we elect marginally qualified school board members with limited educational visions, it’s going to be our kids who pay the price.
A school board’s primary functions are to oversee budgets and develop policies that promote the education and welfare of our kids.
All decisions must be based upon available facts, not personal opinions or partisan politics.
That said, we need candidates who can deal with multi-million-dollar budgets and long-term planning.
Regardless of education, we need candidates who understand why we want college-bound elective and advanced placement classes.
We also need candidates who have the educational vision to prepare our kids for the world they will enter upon graduation.
With that thought in mind, a modern technology-based economy demands a far higher academic standard than we had as kids.
Reading comprehension, science, math, and computer skills should be basic education, even for the hands-on occupations.
For this reason, our state and federal governments are now attempting to reinstate Career Technical Education at the high school level and will, in all likelihood, create funding that will help local school districts to prepare our non-college bound kids for entry-level jobs upon graduation.
Speaking as a former Buena Vista school district board member and president (1989-1995) and a long-time industry advocate of CTE, I would ask that all school board candidates consider a CTE program as an essential need for our non-college bound kids.
Above all, remember that our school board elections are not about adults and taxes. To the contrary, they’re about our kids and the future of our community.
Gary Goms
Buena Vista
