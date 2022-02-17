So this is it? The Buena Vista school board makes a horrible decision behind closed doors, destroys the education of vulnerable children, then shrugs it off and moves on without facing repercussions?
Without being forced to explain why they messed up so bad? Without promising they will not do it again?
I realize the school board is made up of volunteers, but I thought they served for the good of the children. This now looks like a lie. Without consulting the community, the school board sold the CCHS building housing Chaffee County High School for $1.1 million. Their plan? Relocate CCHS to a tent-like structure behind BVHS. This large white plastic thing lacks fundamental infrastructure, which will cost $1.3 million to install. Net loss in dollars: $200,000.
What is the net loss for grinding down all these kids? During a campus security threat, what kind of safety is provided by a tent?
Why did some kids leave Buena Vista High School to attend Chaffee County High School? The most common reason is they were bullied, taunted, and made to feel inferior.
This was by both class students and school employees. But then they found a place of acceptance at CCHS, where the learning style fits the needs of these students.
They have choices in what two subjects they want to study that week. They learn necessary life skills. For instance, in math class they might learn how to balance a check book, do taxes and learn about mortgage loans.
They offer three different graduating diplomas, one similar to GED, one to prepare for community college, also for a university. The students can work extra hard and graduate early.
This alternative approach to education worked for a great many students for whom traditional schooling offered by BVHS was a failure.
Now, rather than being isolated in relative safety many blocks away, you want to relocate the CCHS behind the BVHS campus, where the bullies are located?
Do they matter to anyone, or are they just collateral damage for some grand but unnamed plan? Is the goal to eliminate CCHS by first disenfranchising its students and faculty so they bail?
It may be too late to save CCHS, but at the very least there should be an analysis of how this colossal mistake was made, along with a plan to avoid similar blunders in the future.
How many other properties were sold with no input from the taxpayer? You are our elected representatives, not our dictators.
Before making such impactful decisions, our school board must first make their plans known, and allow sufficient time for public input.
Sadly, I fear the damage to many of these students is already done, and cannot be repaired.
Victoria Derke
Buena Vista
