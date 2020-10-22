The Board of Education of the Buena Vista school district opposes the use of property in the town for retail marijuana stores.
Buena Vista school district’s Board of Education policy prohibits students from possessing, using, selling, distributing, exchanging or being under the influence of controlled substances, including marijuana, on district property, in district vehicles and at district-sponsored activities and events.
Board policy prohibits students from such drug use and possession based on state and federal legal requirements and the board’s belief that these prohibited activities are detrimental to the safety, health and welfare of students.
The existence of retail marijuana stores in the vicinity of Buena Vista school district property, vehicles, activities and events may increase students’ exposure and access to marijuana.
The existence of retail marijuana stores may prove detrimental to the efforts of the Buena Vista school district to effectively implement the board’s policy prohibiting student possession and use of marijuana.
The board’s primary concern is for the students of Buena Vista school district. Recent studies suggest teenage use of marijuana is more harmful to cognitive function than alcohol.
In addition, teenage use of marijuana is found to have a measurable reduction in IQ by the time individuals reach adulthood. The board does not consider these acceptable outcomes for BV students.
For these reasons, allowing retail marijuana to be sold within the town of Buena Vista is not in the best interest of the students of Buena Vista school district.
Suzette Hachmann on behalf of the Buena Vista Board of Education
